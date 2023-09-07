Ridhi Dogra calls 'Jawan' "film of the century"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed film 'Jawan has finally hit the theatres.

Members of the film industry and fans who watched the early shows of 'Jawan' have flooded social media with their praises for SRK.

Actor Ridhi Dogra, who played a pivotal role in 'Jawan', called it the film of the century.

Sharing her review, Ridhi took to X and wrote, "I just saw the film of the century!!#Jawan. All I want to say at this point is You’re all in for an Incredibly Supremely Immensely successful Cinematic Euphoric viewing experience!!!! And @iamsrk has knocked it out of the PARK. In fact, the Park is a Dot! JUST Watch."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh described 'Jawan' as a "mega blockbuster."

"OneWordReview...#Jawan: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ A hardcore masala entertainer that’s sure to stand tall in #SRK’s filmography… #Atlee presents #SRK in a massy character and he is (fire)… Move over #Pathaan, #Jawan is here to conquer hearts and #BO, both. #JawanReview."

He said that 'Jawan' is loaded with "aces… Razor-sharp screenplay, attention-grabbing episodes, splendid action pieces, larger-than-life frames, peppy soundtrack."

"...Also the pace and energy never dips… However, it’s the clash of the gladiators - #SRK and #VijaySethupathi - that’s the driving force of #Jawan. Jawan is is bolstered by towering performances from the proficient cast… Right from #VijaySethupathi to #Nayanthara, #DeepikaPadukone and #SanjayDutt, each actor shines in this well-constructed script.Having said that, #Jawan rightfully belongs to #SRK. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to foretell that 2023 belongs to #SRK… Now let’s hear the ROAR at the #BO," he added.

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

