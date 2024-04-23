Ridhi Dogra drops adorable Bikaner pics, poses with Ektaa Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Actor Ridhi Dogra recently dropped adorable pictures from her visit to Bikaner.

The 'Jawan' actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to offer fans a virtual tour of her trip.

One of the pictures also featured her posing with Ektaa Kapoor.

Ridhi looked stunning in a beautiful white dress as she posed in front of the majestic palace. Through each photo and video, she highlighted the captivating beauty of Bikaner.

She captured a spontaneous moment with her friend and fellow celebrity Ektaa Kapoor.

In the last picture, the actress delighted fans by posing with co-stars like Rahul Vohra, Suhaas Ahuja, Gaurav Arora, and others, igniting curiosity about their upcoming projects and their camaraderie both on and off-screen.

In the caption, she wrote, "30 days of Bikaneri bhujiya aka dump! Part 1."

As soon as the actress shared her pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Welcome to Bikaner."

Another user wrote, "Beautiful pictures."

"Ridhi you have a beautiful smile," wrote a third user.

Ridhi Dogra has acted in various mediums, including movies and OTT platforms. She gained recognition for her role as Nusrat in the intense psychological crime series Asur, starring alongside Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. Additionally, she appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan', portraying the character Kaveri Amma.

