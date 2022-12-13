Ridhi Dogra talks about 'Delhi connection' with her 'Jawan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan

2023 is going to be very exciting for actor Ridhi Dogra, especially with her several big projects and debut projects nearing their release.

Ridhi Dogra has done remarkable work in the television industry and has served Indian households with several interesting projects. And now that she is all set to be in Atlee Kumar's directorial 'Jawan' along with Shah Rukh Khan and in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', she expressed how she is looking forward to 2023 and her Delhi connection with SRK.

Talking about the same, she said "I am very excited for the coming year as I have worked with some incredible actors and storytellers on some really exciting projects."

Talking about her co-stars Ridhi shared, "They are very humble and incredibly modest co-stars. One thing that's common between them is their humility when it comes to their craft. It's been such a comfortable environment working on every set and specially in 'Jawan' with Shahrukh Khan. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love, admire and respect him."

She added, "I have grown up admiring him as a person over and above him as an actor, and to interact with him in person, to shoot with him, discuss scenes with him is such beyond surreal. I say it with a sense of honor. There is my life before I shot with SRK and a life the day after I did. Also, since he is from Delhi, I felt quite at ease around him and speaking to him. His sense of humour is distinct Delhiite sense of humour, also he has a way of putting you at ease and making you feel comfortable in his presence."

She was last seen in web series like 'Married Woman' and 'Asur' where he portrayal was highly appreciated.

Ridhi Dogra will be marking her debut as a lead in Lakadabaggha which is a story about an ordinary boy on an extraordinary mission - to fight against the illegal animal trade industry.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor