Ridhi Dogra unveils teaser of romantic web series 'Badtameez Dil'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Ridhi Dogra along with actor Barun Sobti is all set to star in the romantic drama 'Badtameez Dil'. On Friday, the 'Lakadbaggha' actor treated fans with a teaser of her upcoming web series.

Taking to Instagram, Ridhi Dogra shared a teaser video and captioned it, "He is a tough cookie while she is a sweet cookie! Will this ever change? Stay tuned for #BadtameezDilOnAmazonminiTV coming soon!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs-0gMRoG_J/

Packed with passionate romance and drama, the series brings a modern-day twist to the classic plot of 'opposites attract'. Featuring actors Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti, along with Mallika Dua and Minissha Lamba in pivotal roles, the story has heightened emotions of love, heartbreak and friendships. The stunning backdrop of London, three soulful music tracks and a gripping storyline set this series apart from other romantic web series.

Celebrating Amazon.in's 10th anniversary, Amazon miniTV, in partnership with Ekta Kapoor will launch the 10-episode series exclusively on the Amazon miniTV soon.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said "At Amazon miniTV, our goal has been to offer original, innovative yet relatable content for free to our viewers across India. Badtameez Dil is a unique love story where the world of old romance meets today's practical philosophy. It offers a compelling story filled with love, drama, and laughter as viewers will witness the talented Barun Sobti and Riddhi Dogra working together for the first time."

Talking about the series, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms said, "Our goal has been to create top-notch entertainment for our audience, and this collaboration with Amazon miniTV for Badtameez Dil is another step in that direction. A tale based on two people with diametrically opposed personalities, Badtameez Dil, is created out of this magic. We are certain that this series will provide all romance enthusiasts with an excellent experience full of surprises."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor