'Riff Raff': First look at Bill Murray, Pete Davidson in new crime-comedy

Washington [US], September 9 : The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the first footage of the highly anticipated crime-comedy 'Riff Raff', featuring an impressive ensemble cast led by Bill Murray and Pete Davidson.

The footage was also unveiled on Signature Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

The film, which is making its world premiere on September 9, at the festival, promises a blend of humour and suspense in a fresh narrative, according to Deadline.

In 'Riff Raff', Bill Murray plays Vincent, a former criminal seeking a tranquil life with his family.

The plot centres on Vincent, his wife Sandy, and their son DJ, who are enjoying a winter break in a remote cabin.

Their peaceful retreat is disrupted when Vincent's estranged son Rocco, along with Rocco's girlfriend Marina and Vincent's ex-wife Ruth, arrives with alarming news: notorious gangsters Leftie and Lonnie are on their way.

The film's cast includes a stellar lineup beyond Murray and Davidson.

As per Deadline, Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, Miles J. Harvey, and Emanuela Postacchini also contribute to the film's dynamic narrative.

Dito Montiel directs the film from a screenplay written by John Pollono.

The project is produced by Noah Rothman of Canopy Media Partners, Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel of Signature Films, and Adam Paulsen of FirstGen Content.

Executive producers include Pollono, David Sullivan, Chris Dennis, and several others from Canopy Media Partners, Capstone, Streamline Films, and Storyboard Media, as per Deadline.

Sales for 'Riff Raff' are being managed by Signature Entertainment. Capstone is overseeing North American sales, with Roadside Attractions set to handle domestic releases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor