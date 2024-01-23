Rihanna fangirl moment with Natalie Portman, praises her hotness

Los Angeles, Jan 23 Singer Rihanna has had a fangirling moment with Natalie Portman.

She could not help but shower the actress with praise for her hotness when they had a run-in at a fashion event.

The 35-year-old singer and the 42-year-old actress had a sweet interaction when they were outside a fashion show in Paris. At that time, the singer was posing for pictures in front of photographers when she saw the actress and they greeted each other, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Natalie quickly approached Rihanna before they excitedly shared a warm friendly hug.

At one point, Natalie said, "I love you."

In response, Rihanna made Natalie know that she is one of her "fans."

Seemingly surprised by Rihanna's revelation, she asked, "Are you kidding me?"

Rihanna then gushed over Natalie's hotness by saying, "You are one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood forever. You do the most innocent look and I'm like, 'AHHH.' "

In return, the actress stated, "Excuse me, I'm gonna faint," and said that she might "black out."

Returning the love, Natalie took her chance to voice her opinions on Rihanna.

The Oscar winner said: "I love you and I listen to your music all the time."

She went on to marvel, "You're just such a queen. Thank you."

Rihanna further asked the photographers to take several photos of her and Natalie.

The two famous figures struck a pose, stood close next to one another and flashed their megawatt smiles to the cameras.

Rihanna additionally told the actress, "I don't get excited about anybody." Before going their separate ways, they made sure to hug one more time and told each other "I love you."

