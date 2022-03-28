Rihanna flaunts growing baby bump in belly baring sheer dress at 2022 Oscars After Party

Pop star Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, showcased her blossoming baby bump in a sheer black gown as she arrived at Jay-Z's star-studded Oscars After Party in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer made a glamorous appearance at JAY-Z's star-studded party following the 2022 Academy Awards, as per the pictures obtained by People magazine.

The 'Diamonds' star was a vision to behold in a black sheer turtleneck top paired with a glittering, black floor-length skirt. She teamed the outfit with a pair of sparkly black gloves and had her hair styled straight, down her back.

Earlier in the weekend, Rihanna was photographed shopping at Couture Kids in Beverly Hills while preparing for the arrival of her first baby with beau A$AP Rocky, 33.

On March 6, she and Rocky were both spotted shopping for baby wear at Baby Dior in Paris.

Rihanna revealed in January that she is expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told People magazine that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

Since breaking her pregnancy news, Rihanna has been showcasing her iconic maternity styles and putting her baby bump on full display.

The pregnant singer and beauty mogul showed off her baby bump in a sheer black dress at the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week, too.

"I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favourite things. We're defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend," Rihanna previously told an outlet about dressing up during her pregnancy after announcing that she was expecting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor