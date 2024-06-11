Rihanna flaunts neck-pieces by Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra

Mumbai, June 11 It was a moment to highlight for Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra as singer-songwriter Rihanna wore neck-pieces designed by both of them at a fashion event for her brand Fenty Hair in Los Angeles.

However, a whiff of controversy filled the air as Manish concealed Sabyasachi’s design by cropping out his long necklace from the picture as he used only his choker necklace in the image, giving the impression that Rihanna exclusively wore his design.

However, Sabyasachi’s brand used the entire picture of Rihanna showing both his and Manish’s designs. Many Netizens slammed Manish for unfairly hogging the entire credit.

The ‘Love The Way You Lie’ hitmaker donned an oversized zipper jacket, skirt, and camisole in the shade of ruby. She accessorised her look with a three-drop rubellite necklace from Sabyasachi and a choker necklace by Manish Malhotra.

While Sabyasachi’s necklace was made with tourmaline crystals with brilliant cut diamonds, Manish’s design was crafted in 18K gold and custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor