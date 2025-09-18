Rise and Fall: Kubbra Sait and Aahana Kumra Get into a Heated Argument; "I Consider You as my Colleague, not my Friend

Kubbra Sait, who recently debuted in the reality TV Space with Rise and Fall, is proving her mettle with the way she is leading the game. Among several other contestants, she has proved her mettle. Recently, in the show, tensions flared when Aahana Kumra and Kubbra got into a heated argument that cast doubt on the strength of their bond. In the middle of the conversation, Aahana grew vulnerable, opening up about her inner battles and voicing her disappointment.

She said, “Yes, I have anxiety, aur mai uske bare mein khul kar baat kar rahi hun. To kya aap sabke saamne matlab zaleel tareeke se mere baare mein bolenge? Humein bhi kharaab lagta hai yaar, hum bhi insaan hai. Kuch cheeze hoti hai jo chub jaati hai. As a friend, I expected better.”

Kubbra clarified this saying, “Yaar hum last kab miley the apko yaad bhi nahi hoga..Do you consider me a friend? I consider you as my colleague. Aap bahut conveniently, jaise sab bol rahe hai ki Aahana apki dost hai.” Beyond the reality show, Kubbra continues to build a versatile portfolio. She was recently seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2 and is gearing up to return as Sana in the much-anticipated second season of The Trial.

