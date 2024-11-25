Rishab Shettys' Kantara: Chapter 1 Shoot Stopped After Bus Carrying Film's Crew Overturns In Udupi

The production of the Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 has been temporarily suspended following a road accident involving the film's crew. On Sunday night, a mini-bus carrying junior artists overturned near Jadkal in Udupi district, leaving six individuals injured. Local police confirmed the incident, which occurred while the crew was traveling. The injured artists have been hospitalized, and the shoot remains paused for now, according to reports from PTI.

“The incident happened while they were returning to Kollur after completing the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal. The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artists when it met with the accident,” a police officer told PTI. They said the injured were rushed to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur for treatment. The Kollur police are investigating the matter. News 18 reported that the six junior artists with serious injuries have been hospitalised at Jadkaal Mahalakshmi Clinic.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara, which starred Rishab Shetty. Filming began in November last year. The first look and teaser were released on 27 November 2023. Earlier this month, a new poster of the film announced its release date - October 2, 2025.Kantara, released in September 2022, was praised for showing the man vs nature conflict in coastal Karnataka using local folk tales and traditions. The film was made on a budget of just ₹16 crore and grossed over ₹400 crore.