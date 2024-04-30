Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan Remembers Actor With Emotional Posts

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died due to recurrence leukemia on 29th April 2020. After successful treatment for a year, he returned to India on 26 September 2019. However, he was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. It's been four years since actor died. His wife actor Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback photo with an emotional post.

Neetu Kapoor Took Instagram and posted a photo "Four years for us... life can never be the same without you," she captioned the photo and set the post to the instrumental theme of his 1980 romantic thriller Karz."

Rishi Kapoor's daughter also Riddhima Kapoor posted Instagram story said, "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day #forever #missyousomuch."

Rakesh Roshan, Rishi Kapoor's closet friend also took Instagram and posted a old photo. While sharing photo he captioned it as "Chintu you are always with us 🙏"

Rishi Kapoor was one of the famous actors of 80's. He was the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards, in a career that spanned 50 years. His last wish was to see his son Ranbir Kapoor get married, but unfortunately, he died before that.