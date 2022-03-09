Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen gets an OTT release

Late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor's, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' finally has a release date. The film that marks the actor's final screen appearance, will have an OTT premiere on March 31. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video, it was announced in a statement on Wednesday. Described as a "relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery", the film follows the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' also features Juhi Chawla, , Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar, Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story. The makers describe it as “a relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery.” It follows the journey of a retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty circle. Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said that Sharmaji Namkeen is a tribute to the late lead actor of the film, Rishi Kapoor. “Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm,” he said.