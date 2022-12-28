Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza twin in red at Ved screening

Ahead of the release of the Marathi film Ved, makers hosted a screening event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Lead actor and director, Riteish Deshmukh his co-star and wife Genelia D'souza were seen twinning in red (Ved printed on it) paired with denim. Ved marks the directorial debut of Riteish. The romantic drama is slated to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022. Ved marks the directorial debut of Riteish. The romantic drama is slated to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

Ved is a Marathi romantic film which is inspired by the 2019 Telugu film Majili, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabu. The Marathi version will mark the cameo of Salman Khan in the song Ved Lavlay. It also stars Fardeen Khan, Rahul Dev, Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh co-starred in the Bollywood film, Mister Mummy, produced by Bhushan Kumar. Next, Genelia will be seen in Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram's untitled film, which will release in two regional languages, Telugu and Kannada.