Riteish Deshmukh pens special birthday post for his mother-in-law 'the heart of our family'

Mumbai, Dec 7 Actor Riteish Deshmukh penned a special birthday post for his mother-in-law, whom he lovingly called the 'heart of the family'.

Dropping a black and white family photo, which also included wife, Genelia Deshmukh's mother, with the rest of the clan, Riteish penned on his Instagram handle, "Dearest Mum, Happy Birthday! (Party Popper emoji) You really are the heart of our family – the one who held us all together through everything. (sic)."

He pointed out how his mother-in-law has given her all to her family and raised two incredible children.

Sharing that she continues to inspire him every day, the 'Masti' actor went on to write, "You have tirelessly worked hard for the family, raised two amazing kids who’ve done you so proud, and now your grandkids light up the second they see you. Pops still looks at you like you’re his whole world, and honestly, you inspire me every single day with your quiet strength and endless love."

"Today’s all about you. Hope you feel even half as loved as you make us feel – because we love you to bits. Happy Birthday from all of us! (Smiling Face with Hearts Emoji)," Riteish's birthday wish read.

Prior to Riteish, Genelia also wished her mother on her special day with some heartfelt words of appreciation.

Her social media post went like this, "My Dearest Mumma, Look at you - just seem to be getting even more fabulous every year...And I truly hope it’s in the genes - for my sake atleast...Thank you for being life - life of our family, life of every party, life of even your grandchildren’s party -

And one thing’s for sure, I could never do life without you...I Love you Mumma - I may not say it enough but I totally and completely mean it...Happy Birthday Mumma...Have a fabulous day."

Riteish and Genelia got married in both a Hindu and a Christian ceremony on February 3, 2012. The couple is blessed with two boys- Riaan and Rahyl.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor