Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia on Friday remembered the Housefull actor's late father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on the occasion of his 78th birth anniversary.

Riteish, who shared a great bond with his father, posted a couple of pictures and wrote, "In my toughest times.. when I feel incapable, inadequate, defeated, I remember whose son I am and I am ready to take the world on....Happy Birthday Pappa. miss you everyday....."

In pictures, the 'Baaghi 3' actor's kids could be seen standing next to their grandfather's statue.

In another post, Ritesh shared a throwback picture with his late father.

He wrote, "One's laughter is the true reflection of his/her heart. #vilasraodeshmukh #birthanniversary"

Genelia Deshmukh also penned an emotional note for her late father-in-law.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Some people never really leave... Happy Birthday Pappa. Celebrating you every single day".

In the first picture, Genelia's sons Riaan and Rahyl can be seen sitting beside the picture of their grandfather.

In another picture, her kids can be seen seeking blessings from Riteish's father Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Soon after the actors dropped the pictures, fans and industry friends also flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Vilasrao Deshmukh was the two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and he passed away on August 14, 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

Riteish, on the other hand will be also seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

