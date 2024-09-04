Check Out: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s Timeless Love Story ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ Returns to Theaters on September 13

Mumbai, Sep 4: Actors and star couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s romantic film “Tujhe Meri Kasam”, which marked their debut in Bollywood, is all set to re-release in theatres on September 13.Riteish said that he is overjoyed that his film “Tujhe Meri Kasam” is coming back to the theaters.“This film was not just my debut but also the start of something beautiful in my life. It’s amazing to revisit those early days and share this special moment with our fans once again. See you on the 13th September!” he said.The 2003 film, which is a remake of the Malayalam film “Niram”, was the first time the stars met and fell in love.A thrilled Genelia revealed why the film is special to her even today.

“This film holds a very special place in my heart as it marked the beginning of my journey in the film industry and with Riteish. I’m so excited for fans to experience the magic of this love story all over again,” she said.After years of dating, Riteish and Genelia got married in 2012, according to Marathi traditions. They also had a Christian wedding in the church the next day. The couple welcomed their first son in 2014 and named him Riaan. They welcomed their second son Rahyl in 2016.Distributed by True Entertainment, “Tujhe Meri Kasam” will be re-released in theaters across India, offering fans a chance to relive the magic. Originally released in January 2003, it was a big success and enjoyed over 100 days in theaters.Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, Produced by Late Shri Ramoji Rao the film is Disturbed by True Entertainment, the film will re-release in theaters on September 13.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release: Co-Producer Approaches High Court Amid Legal Controversies

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor