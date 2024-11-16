Rithvik Dhanjani expresses his love for furry friends with 'Pet Stories By The Pet Station'

Mumbai, Nov 16 Actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani will be starring in the premiere episode of 'Pet Stories

Talking about why dogs occupy a special place in his life, Rithvik said: "They are the first ones to know that trouble is coming towards you."

He says, referring to dogs' instinctive nature, which often makes them protectors and confidants.

"If there is a dog in our house, you feel safe," he said, underlining the security and comfort that pets bring into our lives.

The 36-year-old popular television star shared: "I've always wanted a pet companion. I communicate with my pet Murphy by whistling signals.”

Besides entertainment, "Pet Stories" is motivated by a mission to promote a more pet-friendly world and valuable insights from professionals who offer advice on pet care and training techniques. The show has been conceptualised and hosted by a well-known actor and animal enthusiast Sneha Namananddi.

Through celebrity interviews and the stories of their pets, the show will pass on essential messages about why animals are so special in our lives. The show is directed by Abhishek Dogra, whose previous works include films 'Dolly Ki Doli', 'Fryday', and the much-awaited movie 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana.'.

Each episode of "Pet Stories," it delves deep into the emotional landscapes that such relationships create. From playful puppies to curious cats and fiercely loyal dogs, the program encompasses what makes pets special to us. It highlights that it's not so much their adorable antics but the significant impact they have on our emotional well-being.

The program "Pet Stories" even raises important matters to pet adoption and rescue, and it makes the viewers think twice about committing to giving animals forever homes. Every pet demonstrated in the show can become a beloved family member.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor