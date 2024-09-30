Ritu Rathee- Gaurav Taneja Divorce Rumours: Flying Beast's Wife Reacts On Separation News (Watch Video)

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, is making headlines due to rumors of a rift with his wife, Ritu Rathee. Speculation about their separation intensified after a viral video of Ritu. Gaurav recently addressed the situation with a cryptic Instagram post, stating, "Jo joi mohe pyaar kare, soi mohe have," which translates to "Those who love me, I love them back." Although he did not mention anyone by name, the post is widely interpreted as a reference to his personal life. Meanwhile Ritu has also issued a video giving divorce reality check.

In her video "Divorce Reality Check," Ritu Rathee criticized those spreading rumors about her eight-year marriage. “You think you know if he was loyal? A minor issue arose between us; we both thought we were right and became stubborn,” she explained. “Does that give you the right to judge his character? I know him well and don’t need your opinions on his loyalty. I've witnessed his true self in every situation. I don’t rely on social media for support,” Rathee asserted. “I quit social media a year ago and have no regrets. Those in glass houses love to gossip.”

She also pointed out societal changes in blame dynamics. “In the past, women were blamed in joint families. Now that society has evolved, men are often blamed when couples separate,” she noted. Ritu Rathee confirmed that she is the woman seen in a viral video asking spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan for guidance.

In the video, a woman, her face covered by a dupatta, tearfully expressed concerns about her future and her responsibilities as a mother to her daughters. “I can’t work forever; I need to raise my children,” she said. Ritu Rathee, who has two daughters with Gaurav Taneja, confirmed on Instagram, “Yes, that was me,” shortly after the video gained attention.

Also Read: YouTubers Dhruv Rathee and Gaurav Taneja Engage in Intense Social Media Spat Over 'India' vs. 'Bharat'; Check Complete X Thread Here

Few days back Gavrav Taneja also posted a cryptic post without naming anyone. While posting this post, Gavrav wrote a long caption which said, "I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation. Please stop making any assumptions. Men are made villains very fast. We don’t cry, we talk less and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that. Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say. Hopefully everything will be sorted soon."

"Mere poorva janam ke auur is janam ke bahut paap ekatrit honge. Yeh bhagwaan ki kripa hi hai, ki isi janam mein, woh mere saare praarabdh nasth kar rahe hai. Honestly , I don’t feel like posting anything. But I have some commitments to fulfill, and this is my work. I would be posting some already shot content .can’t let others suffer due to my personal issues. So please excuse me for that," He concluded.

About Viral Video

The controversy began when Ritu appeared at Premanand Maharaj's satsang, where she, wearing a mask, expressed feelings of betrayal and insult in her marriage, questioning whether to seek legal help or rely on divine guidance. However, we are not sure if the voice in the video belongs to Ritu or not.

Gaurav and Ritu married in 2016 and have two daughters. They are well-known on YouTube, where their family vlogs attract significant attention. Gaurav Taneja, a former pilot, now operates three YouTube channels: 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscles TV', and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa', focusing on family life.