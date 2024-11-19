Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry talk about changing trajectories of their ‘Bandish Bandits’ characters

Mumbai, Nov 19 Actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, who are gearing up for the second season of the musical streaming show ‘Bandish Bandits’, have opened up on the evolution of their characters.

Shreya even went on to call season 2 a metamorphosis of sorts for both her and her character.

Talking about the same, Ritwik Bhowmik said, “Even after Season one ended, we never stopped training for music. I continued working with our coach, Akshat, daily until Season two. About 3–4 months before filming began, we reworked the training program, even though we didn’t know what the new season or album would entail. Akshat and I started rehearsals well before we read the script or stepped on set”.

He further mentioned, “I've been training with him for over five years now, specifically for Bandish Bandits. Classical music training has been a game-changer, not just for the role, but for me as a person. It has had such a profound impact; it’s helped me stay calm and think more clearly, even outside the show. When I read Radhe's character for Season two, I was extremely impressed by the writing. A person evolves with time and experiences every five months, five years, or even two years, and so has Radhe's character”.

Shreya recollected how the series creator and director Anand Tiwari called her to tell her about season 2. He only asked her to start her music lessons and Shreya knew she was embarking upon the most special few months of her life.

She said, “The most special part was reading the script with how the plot unravels supported with unique arcs of each character. Tamanna’s journey in season 2 is a metamorphosis for both her and me. She’s more fearless yet vulnerable, determined and starting from scratch. All in all it’s been a riot to live and breathe Tamanna in season 2”.

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and directed by Anand Tiwari, the Leo Media Collective Private Limited production, ‘Bandish Bandits’ season 2 is set to drop on December 13 on Prime Video.

