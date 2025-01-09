Riya Deepsi on ‘Swipe Crime’ role: She’s practical, studious and focused

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actor Riya Deepsi, who will be seen in “Swipe Crime”, said that her character in the series is practical, studious, and focused on her life.

Talking about her character, she said, “When Harsh Mainra narrated it to me, I said yes instantly. I really wanted to play this character. She is practical, studious, and focused on her life. She’s living her life unaware of all the drama she’s about to face, and I was excited to portray that journey and the growth of her character.

She revealed that the show, which will stream on Amazon MX Player, gives an insight into how other people’s lives get affected by individuals who are always immersed in social media.

“It’s not just you who faces the consequences of these things,” she added.

Riya relates well to her character.

She said: “She is very particular about certain things and likes to be righteous in her life and actions. She knows when to be soft and when to be firm with someone, and she’s not afraid to take a stand for the people she believes in. She also constantly motivates those around her to do better. These are some of the traits I really connect with in her.”

Riya added that it will likely make her character relatable to the audiences.

“I believe many of us have faced similar emotional challenges to what my character goes through in the show.”

Riya shared that she shares a unique relationship with each of the cast.

She said: “As a group, we can spend hours together without even realizing how much time has passed. We’ve had countless dinners, hangouts, and house parties. It’s been a friendship of one and a half years, and we’re all very supportive of each other. This group really feels like a family.”

“Usually, when a lot of artists are together in one group, there’s a chance of jealousy and insecurity. But I’m so happy and proud to say that we’re all very secure in our individual lives, and we love and support each other on our growth journeys. Genuine happiness comes from seeing the other person succeed, and it truly feels special to watch everyone grow. Touchwood,” she added.

"Swipe Crime" is by Versatile Motion Pictures.

