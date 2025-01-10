RJ Mahvash Denies Dating Yuzvendra Chahal Amid Divorce Rumors with Dhanashree Verma

Cricketer Yuzi Chahal and his wife choreographer Dhanashree Verma are in the news due to their divorce rumors. Both the couple individually made a public statement and urged their fans to respect privacy. Amid the separation rumors, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with popular RJ Mahvash, who is rumored to be dating him. The pictures of them having dinner together and they were also spotted outside the hotel. However, Mahvash has declined these rumors.

Mahvash posted on her official Instagram story to clarify that she is not dating Chahal, while indirectly criticizing Dhanashree's PR team for involving her in the controversy. She wrote, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumors are. If you get SEEN with someone of the opposite gender, does that mean you’re dating them? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating, then?"

She continued, "I have been patient for the past 2-3 days, but I won’t let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people’s image. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times." However, Mahvash did not directly confirm whether she was the one seen in the viral photo with Chahal. Amid rumors of Chahal and Dhanashree’s divorce, Christmas lunch photos of the cricketer with Mahvash also surfaced on social media. These pictures were posted by Mahvash herself on December 25.

What fueled the dating speculation further was Mahvash disabling the comments section of her post. "Christmas lunch con familia," she captioned the pictures. Mahvash is a famous RJ known for her videos on fashion, travel, and fitness. Her prank reels often go viral on social media. She is also celebrated for her engaging voice and lively presence on radio, boasting over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and more than 787K subscribers on her official YouTube channel.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors with Dhanashree Verma, Urges Privacy for His Family

In the meantime, Dhanashree and Chahal have unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted photos with each other from their social media profiles. The couple tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony, and reports suggest they will soon announce their divorce.