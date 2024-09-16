Robert Downey Jr. makes Emmy debut in style with wife Susan by his side

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, held on Sunday, September 15 (early Monday morning in India), at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, saw a delightful and playful appearance by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey.

The couple made a memorable entrance on the red carpet, with Robert not only showcasing his signature charisma but also adding a touch of humour to the evening.

Robert Downey Jr., nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in HBO's 'The Sympathizer', was in high spirits as he posed for photographers.

Clad in a sophisticated dark blue suit paired with a silk shirt and tie, he was quick to engage in light-hearted banter.

"I don't see you smiling!" he joked with the photographers, adding, "Let me see yourthere we go, buddy. If we do it together, the world's a better place," reported People magazine.

His playful comments had everyone in high spirits and set a fun tone for the evening.

Meanwhile, radiating elegance, Susan Downey complemented the 'Iron Man' star in a strapless gown adorned with shimmery red sequins.

The couple, who have been married since 2005, have been a dynamic duo on the red carpet for years, and their appearance this year was no exception.

In addition to his Emmy nomination, Robert Downey Jr. is no stranger to accolades. Earlier this year, he won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Programme for his unscripted series 'Downey's Dream Cars'.

His current Emmy nod marks his debut in the Primetime Emmy category.

Fans of Robert will also be excited to hear that he's set to rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new role as a central villain in an upcoming Avengers film.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor