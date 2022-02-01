Robert Pattinson shares his agent's reaction to him on scoring 'The Batman'

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has revealed in a recent interview that even his agent was shocked by the news that he would be taking over the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' comic book tentpole 'The Batman'.

According to Variety, Pattinson had pursued the role despite his career staying away from major Hollywood franchises in the years after he wrapped up his role as Edward Cullen in 'The Twilight Saga'.

"I was aiming for quite different stuff. Obviously, it's basically the jewel in the crown of the parts you can really get as an actor. But I'd never really thought I was anywhere close to doing it, and especially with the other parts I was attracted to at the time," Pattinson said about pursuing the role.

He added, "I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so. Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, 'He is a freak!'"

Pattinson's casting proved divisive when it was first announced, but Reeves recently told a magazine, "There has been no actor when his announcement that he was going to be playing Batman in one of the feature films was announced, that has not received a backlash."

He continued, "The people who were excited, I knew it was because they knew Rob's work post-'Twilight.' The people who weren't excited, I knew it was because they didn't know Rob's work post-'Twilight.'"

After 'The Twilight Saga' concluded, Pattinson dove headfirst into indie film with acclaimed collaborations with the likes of David Cronenberg and the Safdie Brothers.

As per Variety, it was the latter filmmaking duo's thriller 'Good Time' that landed Pattinson on Reeves' Batman radar. Pattinson stars in 'Good Time' as a desperate criminal trying to free his brother from jail. 'The Batman' opens in theaters nationwide on March 4.

( With inputs from ANI )

