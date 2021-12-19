Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne character inspired by late Kurt Cobain, says 'The Batman' director

The Bruce Wayne character played by actor Robert Pattinson in the upcoming superhero movie 'The Batman' was inspired by 90s music icon Kurt Cobain, the movie's director Matt Reeves recently revealed.

E! News recently obtained quotes from Reeves' recent interview with an outlet where he talked about how late Nirvana frontman and '90s music icon Kurt Cobain inspired his adaptation of the comic book character in the new film, which is set for release on March 4.

"When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana's 'Something In The Way,'" he said, referring to the grunge rock group's 1991 song, which Cobain wrote about a fictional person living under a bridge, and which appears in the trailers for 'The Batman'.

"That's when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we've seen before, there's another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant's Last Days," Reeves said, referring to the 2005 film loosely based on Cobain's life adding, "and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor."

Reeves' also shared that Pattinson drew his attention instantly after he watched his performance in the 2017 crime thriller 'Good Time'.

"In that movie, you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power. I thought that was a great mix. He's also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse," the director told as per E! News.

For the unversed, going by recent speculations, Pattinson could also be seen playing the late rocker in a biopic. However, there is no word on the confirmation of the biopic yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

