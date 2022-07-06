Robo Shankar plays a character called Swamy Paramaanandha in Parthiban's 'Iravin Nizhal'

Chennai, July 6 The unit of director Parthiban's upcoming film, 'Iravin Nizhal', has now announced that comedian Robo Shankar plays a character called Swamy Paramaanandha in the film.

Akira Productions, which is producing the film, tweeted a poster of Robo Shankar dressed as a Godman and wrote, "Witness Robo Shankar as Swamy Paramaanandha in an unparalleled avatar in 'Iravin Nizhal', the world's first non-linear single shot film releasing on July 15th."

Earlier, the makers had tweeted a picture of Varalakshmi from the film's Twitter handle and said, "Get ready to meet Varalakshmi Sarathkumar as Premakumari, also known as Rajamatha who stands out as the embodiment of courage and boldness in 'Iravin Nizhal'."

The unit had also disclosed that actress Brigida would be playing a character called Chilakkama in the film, which has caught the attention of film buffs for having been made without an editor.

'Iravin Nizhal' (which when translated means 'Shadow of the Night'), has music by Oscar winner A R Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson. The film is all set to hit screens on July 15.

