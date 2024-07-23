Rocking Star Yash’s Hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth Spills the Beans on His Viral Look; Confirms It for ’Toxic

Rocking Star Yash has been making headlines ever since he was spotted at the Mumbai airport with a striking new look. Fans have been buzzing with speculation, and now it’s confirmed: his new look is for his upcoming PAN India film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.' The revelation was made by Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth who has been working with Yash for over a decade now. Alex has officially confirmed that the new style has been specially crafted for his character in "Toxic."

Sharing the picture with the actor on his social media, Alex in the caption wrote, "Crafting a look that's truly explosive 💥🔥. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash! From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier and intense style for Toxic. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by @thenameisYash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it."

The transformation from his iconic long hair to a shorter, edgier, and more intense style features a custom pompadour, perfectly tailored for Yash’s character in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. Fans who were dissecting every detail of Yash’s airport look can now celebrate their detective skills. The new short hair suggests a more focused character, and the stylish attire hints at a modern setting, confirming fan theories. This news adds another layer of intrigue to "Toxic." Yash’s dramatic change is hinting at a potentially darker and more complex role. 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.