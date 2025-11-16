Rohan Sippy doesn’t micro-manage but expects his actors to lift up story on multiple levels

Mumbai, Nov 16 Hollywood actor Director Rohan Sippy, who has directed the recently released streaming show ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’, has spoken up on his expectations from his actors.

The director had spoken with IANS during the promotional campaign of the show, and shared that he expects his actors to crank up the narrative by many notches, and go beyond what’s given to them as a source material.

He told IANS, “My default thing is, I expect the actors to lift the story up on multiple levels. It's obviously the craft of acting, but also their questions and their choices, body language, all of that, I'm not going to put it in them. That is their work and craft, and it has already given them the tools for that. But feedback is something we just keep going back and forth on”.

He further mentioned, “It will be them to me or me to them, it's either minor or I need to hit one particular note, so they just need to take care of that, the rest, they know what they will do before and after that, I'm not going to micro-manage it”.

Earlier, the director had shared the working dynamics between him and the acclaimed actress Konkona Sen Sharma in the show, which in a way exemplifies his working style and ethics.

Breaking down how they operate on similar creative wavelengths, the director earlier told IANS, “I think good things come out of the discussions. There's a question and sometimes she raises a facet that I may not have thought of and it improves things, so it's a very open book and I think that's the way to get the best work is, I really want everyone to contribute, they're not coming to just read the lines off a piece of paper, we have to make it work and connect to you emotionally”.

“So that everyone understands that coming in and it's wonderful, that's the best way to work is where actors, crew, all are understanding what we're trying to do and how they can help”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor