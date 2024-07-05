"Rohit Is a Beast": X-Man Hugh Jackman Praises India's T20 World Cup Winning Captain (Watch Video)

The cricketing world has been abuzz with praise for Sharma's stellar performance, but the accolades reached a new level when Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman, famously known as Wolverine from the X-Men series, joined the chorus of admirers. In a interview, the actor shared his excitement and admiration for the Indian skipper. "Rohit is a beast on the field. Jackman's appreciation of Sharma extends beyond just a casual fan. Known for his intense roles and athletic physique, Jackman has often spoken about his love for sports and fitness. His connection with cricket, particularly with the Indian team, has grown over the years.

THE X-Man talking about THE Hitman 😍

Rohit safely guided India to their second T20 World Cup title last week, with the team beating South Africa in the final in Barbados. The Indian team received a raucous reception upon its arrival in Mumbai, with fans gathered in number to see the team's open bus victory parade. The BCCI had also organised a special felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, where the board distributed prize money of Rs 125 crore to the team.Rohit recently recalled being a part of 2007 T20 World Cup win parade in Mumbai, when he was an up-and-coming star in international cricket at the age of 20.

He expressed happiness at how much the win means to people in India and he could achieve it for them along with his boys."2007 was a different feeling. We started off in the afternoon and this is in the evening. I cannot forget 2007, as it was my first World Cup. This is a little more special because I was leading the team. So it is a very proud moment for me. This is going to be mad. You can make out the excitement and it shows how much it means not just to us but also to the entire nation. It means a lot. So I am very happy that we could achieve something like this for them as well," said Rohit,

For the unversed, Rohit announced his T20I retirement hours after India's win in the final. On the professional front, Hugh Jackman will be next seen in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also features Ryan Reynolds, Emma Corin, Matthew Macfayden and others. The film will release as a part of the fifth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).'Deadpool and Wolverine' is all set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2024