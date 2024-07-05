T20 World Cup Win Celebration: Rohit Sharma Shares Special Message For Fans At Victory Parade

Fresh from winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has shared a special message for Team India fans. The Indian skipper shared a special message on X with the caption 'This Is For You.' The jubilant mood of the nation over Team India bringing the T20 World Cup trophy home and the grand victory parade in Mumbai is reflected on social media. Team India's victory parade stretch included Mumbai's iconic spots - From Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium.

🇮🇳, this is for 𝐘𝐎𝐔. pic.twitter.com/DSxE2gzgfw — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 5, 2024

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and rest of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian players were feliciated at the Wankhede Stadium with a prize money of ₹125 crores, in Mumbai on Thursday. Before the felicitation ceremony, the players were part of an open-top bus parade from Nariman Point, which was heavily delayed due to rain and traffic. Departing from Barbados after Hurricane Beryl, Rohit's Team India touched down in New Delhi on Thursday. Rohit and Co. have returned home after India's title-winning campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean. Ending the long wait for an ICC title, Rohit's Team India outclassed South Africa by seven runs in the thrilling final at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Indian team departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International Airport yesterday. Members of the Indian team were stranded for three days due to a category-four hurricane in Barbados. Air India's special charter flight, named after the winning squad, Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC), left the Caribbean island at 4:50 a.m. local time and landed in the national capital at around 6:20 a.m. yesterday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged the charter flight for the Indian squad, support staff, the players' families, board officials and members of the travelling media contingent after the departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed that Indian journalists, who were stuck in Barbados, boarded the same flight along with BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

