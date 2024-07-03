Rohit Shetty comes back to ‘apna desh’ after wrapping up ‘KKK 14’ shoot in Romania

Mumbai, July 3 Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is returning to "apne desh" for his upcoming film 'Singham Again' after wrapping up the shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' in Romania.

Rohit took to Instagram and shared a video featuring several moments from the sets of the show he hosts.

He wrote, "What goes on my mind on the last shoot day of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’," on the video montage.

The video also had an audio clip of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli talking about having "Dal Makhni, paneer khurchan with garlic naan, gulab jamun with ice cream ke and then a cassata ice cream" playing in the background.

The filmmaker will not take a break as he will go straight to shoot for 'Singham Again', the fifth film in his iconic cop universe.

"It’s a wrap for #KhatronKeKhiladi14 from Romania! Back to apne desh! Back to Singham Again," he wrote.

Talking about 'Singham Again', it is the third film in the 'Singham' franchise, headlined by superstar Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari, among many others.

Known for his work in masala action films, Rohit started his career as an assistant director at 17 in Ajay Devgn’s 'Phool Aur Kaante', which was released in 1991. He also served as a body stunt double for actor Akshay Kumar in the film 'Suhaag'.

In 2003, he made his debut as a director with 'Zameen' starring Ajay Devgn. Since then, he has made a string of hits, including the 'Golmaal' franchise, the 'Singham' franchise, 'Chennai Express', 'All The Best', 'Sooryavanshi', and 'Simmba'.

