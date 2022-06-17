Rohit Shetty confirms ‘Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn, shooting to begin in April 2023

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s collaboration for ‘Singham’ emerged as a massive success in 2011. They reunited for a sequel in 2014 and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for a third instalment in the popular franchise.Rohit, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, told The Indian Express, “I am focussing on the next chapter of Singham. We will be starting the film in April next year.”

Elaborating on the same, he added, “While Singham is technically part of Simba and Sooryavanshi, it’s been a long time since I worked with Ajay. The last Singham came in 2014 and is yet one of the most favourite films on satellite. Time has changed and the canvas has become bigger and I have been wanting to make something with Ajay.”Rohit also revealed that he is planning to mount Singham 3 on a huge scale. “Singham 3 is going to be a massive one and all our forces are working on it right now,” he said.Meanwhile, Rohit’s next directorial venture is Ranveer-starrer Cirkus which will release in December 2022. He is also busy with Sidharth Malhotra-headlined web series Indian Police Force which will be his debut on OTT.