Rohit Shetty goes on an all boys trip with ‘teenage son’

Mumbai, Dec 25 Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently on an “all boys trip” with his teenage brother.

Soaking in the Christmas fervor, the father-son duo went holidaying in London and Paris. Rohit took to his Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the same.

Rohit shared a reel video of the time the two spent in London and Paris. He also shared a glimpse of the completely lit Eiffel Tower, a cathedral they visited, some live street music and strolling on Regent Street.

“When your teenage son takes you on an ALL-BOYS trip.#London #Paris” he wrote as the caption.

Actor Ashrut Jain took to the comment section and wrote: “I know this feeling of being at regent street.”

Rohit’s recent work includes “Singham Again”, which stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.

After the release of the film, Arjun, who gained the spotlight once again by playing Danger Lanka in “Singham Again” had expressed his gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, acknowledging the trust the director placed in him when many others were hesitant.

He took to his Instagram and shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of his film “Singham Again.”

Sharing the post, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor wrote in the caption, “The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you — sometimes, that’s all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he’s shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved.”

“This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you, @itsrohitshetty sir and team, for making every moment on set unforgettable. I’d do this all over again in a heartbeat! #SinghamAgain.”

The film is the fifth installment of his Cop Universe franchise. It ranks among the most expensive Indian films and is also one of the priciest non-English-language films ever made.

