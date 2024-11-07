Rohitashv Gour shares his detox routine after indulging in Diwali festivities

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actor Rohitashv Gour, who portrays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the superhit television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', has shared his post Diwali detox for a healthy body and mind.

Tha actor shared that during Diwali, he enjoys festive treats without any guilt. However, once the Diwali gets over, he increases his water intake to get rid off the toxins.

He told IANS, “After the festive indulgence of Diwali, I always prioritise getting back on track with a balanced diet and healthy habits. The Diwali season is with irresistible treats, and I believe in enjoying them without guilt. However, to rejuvenate my body and mind afterwards, I start by reintroducing a clean, nutritious diet and making mindful choices. First, I focus on detoxing by increasing my water intake and incorporating green juices and herbal teas".

He further mentioned, "This helps flush out toxins and restores my hydration levels, which is essential after all the festive sweets and snacks. I also switch to lighter, home-cooked meals with lots of fresh vegetables, proteins, and whole grains to nourish my body. Exercise is also a big part of my post-Diwali routine. I gradually ease back into my workout regime. Though I enjoy the festive moments fully, I also make sure to reconnect with my health goals right afterwards. Diwali is a beautiful time to celebrate with loved ones, and the post-festive season is just as special for reconnecting with my body and feeling my best again".

‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ is a comedy show which revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them.

His plans to woo Angoori usually fail due to her naivety.

The show airs at 10:30 pm, Monday to Friday on &TV.

