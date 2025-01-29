Rohman Shawl opens up about his relationship with Sushmita Sen

Mumbai, Jan 29 Actor Rohman Shawl spoke candidly about his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen and her reaction to his work in the film "Amaran."

In an exclusive interview with IANS, when asked about her thoughts on his performance, Roman shared that Sushmita had been involved in the entire filming process and was well aware of everything happening behind the scenes. He stated, “Sushmita was involved throughout the filming journey, so she was aware of everything happening. She told me, “I see you finally coming into your own with this film,” which was a huge compliment. It boosted my confidence and my skills as an actor.”

The duo’s relationship, which has often been admired for its grace and maturity, has also been the subject of various rumours over the years. Despite speculations about ups and downs in their personal lives, Roman emphasized the importance of mutual respect as the foundation of their strong bond. “If you have that, any relationship can thrive,” he stated, underscoring the deep respect they share.

In response to questions about past rumours of a romantic relationship, Roman mentioned, “We’re friends. What’s real doesn’t need to be managed or explained. It’s private, and that’s how it should be.”

Sushmita and Rohman, who had met on social media, ended their three-year-long relationship in 2021. The two were in a relationship from 2018 to 2021. In December 2021, they publicly announced their breakup on Instagram.

Announcing their separation, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, Roman stated, “I have a couple of projects in the pipeline, but I prefer speaking about them only when they’re close to release. For instance, with Amaranth, I didn’t talk about it until the trailer came out.”

