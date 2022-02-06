Roland Emmerich slams superhero and 'Star Wars' films

Los Angeles, Feb 6 'Moonfall' director Roland Emmerich thinks superhero and 'Star Wars' films are ruining the industry.

He is among the many actors and directors that have lambasted the state of the movie business because these types of movies exist, reports deadline.com.

While talking about his newest disaster film, he mentions: "Because naturally, Marvel and DC Comics and Star Wars have pretty much taken over.

"It's ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore."

Emmerich claims to be all about originality and believes that Christopher Nolan is making bold choices when it comes to filmmaking, reports deadline.com.

"You should make bold new movies, you know? And I think, actually, Christopher Nolan is the master of that. He is someone who can make movies about whatever he wants," he said.

"I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name, especially when it's a disaster or has some sort of disaster theme."

He's made a name for himself directing several big budget films like 'Independence Day' and its sequel 'Resurgence', 'The Day After Tomorrow', '2012', and '10,000 BC'.

'Moonfall' is his latest venture which stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, Michael Pena, John Bradley, Donald Sutherland.

