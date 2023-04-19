Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about being betrayed; Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Popular actor Ronit Roy shared a cryptic post on Instagram hinting at being betrayed by someone. Without taking any specific name, the actor mentioned that someone took advantage of his emotions.

Ronit wrote in his post, "Bhai...Bro...These words have completely lost their meng. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn't do to my enemy. It hurts...but chalta hai...It's their falling. Not mine."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrIt0EYMUZk/

In the caption, Ronit wrote, "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal#respect #yourself #screw #fakelove"

Ronit's post tickled fans and colleagues' curiosity in no time. Actor-turned-politician Smriti Ir commented on his post, "kya hua" with an emoji.

'Anupama' actor Rupali Ganguly wrote, "I totally feel u .... Take it with a pinch of salt and move on .... Ekla Cholo re !" Actor Anuj Sachdeva wrote, "You are right..These days these words are used for the heck of it. (Bro.. is like HI.. sorry is like Chill.. relax is like f*** it!)

Fans also tried to console Ronit. One wrote, "Sad and hard hitting truth!!" Another one wrote, "Sir... Jane do aur maaf kar do...because you need peace@ronitboseroy".

Ronit is mostly popular for his role in the family drama 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.' Apart from television, he has been doing films for years. The actor is eyeing his next release 'Bloody Daddy', headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

