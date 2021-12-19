Rose Ayling-Ellis becomes first hearing-impaired winner of 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Actor Rose Ayling-Ellis has become the first deaf contestant ever to win the latest edition of the popular British dance competition series 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

As per Variety, along with her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice, she defeated competitors including chef and 2012 winner of 'The Great British Bake Off' John Whaite and television presenter AJ Odudu, who exited the competition on Friday after injuring her ankle.

The win left Rose speechless.

"I am speechless. I don't know what to say. I feel like I am living in a dream," she said.

Rose has been praised throughout the series for breaking taboos around deaf people. Also, the series had never had a deaf contestant at all before her.

For the unversed, Rose had starred in BBC One soap opera 'East Enders', in which she played the role of Frankie Lewis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor