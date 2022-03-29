RRR director SS Rajamouli was scared for Ram Charan while filming, know the reason

RRR is creating records at Box Office, the film on its third day collected 500 crores in gross income, no doubt SS Rajamouli has brought life to the industry after the pandemic. Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan have also marked their grand performance in the film. But Ram Charan's introduction scene in RRR is one of the most pumping scenes in the film, the scene has given goosebumps to the audience. Talking on the same SS Rajamouli said "When you see 1,000 people ganging up on one guy, you will feel the adrenaline rush. Filming Charan’s introduction block was a scary experience. Soon after I called 'action', 1,000 people, with Charan amongst them, would move at once and there used to be dust all over. It was scary not to see him clearly amidst such a huge crowd. Luckily, he came out unscathed.”

"The unit prepared for this scene for 3-4 months and then filmed it for 15-16 days." Brilliant, isn't it? the director added.

The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. RRR is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. It has a soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.