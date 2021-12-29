'RRR' release on schedule, film to roar in cinemas on Jan 7

Mumbai, Dec 29 Despite a spike in Covid cases and civil restrictions being reimposed, director S.S. Rajamouli has decided not to postpone the release of his period action drama 'RRR' which is scheduled to release on January 7.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news saying that the release date of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer remains unshakeable.

He wrote, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... 'RRR' VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022... SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME... No postponement. #SSRajamouli #JrNTR #RamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie #RRRPreReleaseEvent #RoarOfRRRInKerala".

With civil restrictions slowly being reintroduced and cinema halls being shut down in the national capital Delhi under the yellow alert, showbiz seems to be under threat once again with many producers reconsidering the release of their films across cinemas.

The makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer cricket drama 'Jersey' have already postponed the film's release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor