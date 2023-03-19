RRR team not given free entry to Oscars, paid over ₹20 lakh per person to attend

SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history by winning one of the most coveted film awards, the Oscars. At the 95th Academy Awards, RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. As per Economic Times, it is so that the Academy gives free tickets to just the nominees and their spouses. So, Naatu Naatu’s composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose and their partners were issued free tickets but everybody else we saw from the team RRR paid $25,000 (around 20.6 lakhs). Therefore, SS Rajamouli purchased tickets for himself and for the other team members, the report said.

SS Rajamouli was joined by his wife Rama Rajamouli, son Karthikeya and daughter-in-law. The film’s lead actors, Ram Charan and NTR Jr also attended the show with their respective wives.The whole cast was present at the Academy Awards to witness the historic win of the foot-tapping mass anthem 'Naatu Naatu'.Composed by MM Keeravaani, the song has been penned by lyricist Chandrabose and has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The performance received a standing ovation from all the celebrities present. Other songs nominated in the Best Original Song category were ‘Applause’ (Tell It like a Woman), ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick), ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and ‘This Is A Life’ (Everything Everywhere All at Once).Apart from Naatu Naatu, India's The Elephant Whisperers won the award for Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars 2023.