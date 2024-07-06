Ruben Ostlund discusses impact of awards on filmmakers' confidence

Washington [US], July 6 : Renowned filmmaker Ruben Ostlund, known for his acclaimed works like 'The Square' and 'Triangle of Sadness,' has offered candid insights into the complex relationship between awards and the pressures they impose on filmmakers.

In a recent interview reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Ostlund shared his thoughts on how accolades can simultaneously boost and burden creative professionals.

When asked whether awards foster self-confidence or increase insecurity, Ostlund responded with honesty, stating, "It makes you more insecure, I would say. For me, it was a hundred per cent like this."

The director acknowledged the paradox of feeling pressure even after achieving success, noting that winning his first Golden Palm for 'The Square' intensified expectations, while a second win alleviated some doubts about being a one-hit-wonder.

Reflecting on his ambitions, Ostlund expressed a bold aspiration for his next project, stating, "So that's why the goal with the next film is to win another Golden Palm. It's going to be the first time in the history of filmmaking that a director wins three Golden Palms in a row."

His determination to set new benchmarks underscores his drive to continually raise the bar in his craft, according to the interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite recognizing the absurdity of discussing these ambitions, Ostlund emphasized the constructive role of pressure in pushing creative boundaries. "For me, the goal is to create a bar that is pushed up and to create a goal," he explained, shedding light on his approach to maintaining creative momentum amidst external expectations.

Ostlund, a two-time Oscar nominee for 'Triangle of Sadness' in categories like Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay, also highlighted the broader impact of filmmaking on personal growth.

"True creative confidence and managing to achieve something and working with feature films and travelling the world and meeting people also developed my self-confidence," he noted, underscoring how his professional journey has shaped his worldview and interpersonal skills.

In addition to his success at Cannes with two Golden Palms, Ostlund's films have earned critical acclaim globally, with 'The Square' receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

His latest project, 'Triangle of Sadness,' continues to garner accolades, including a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

