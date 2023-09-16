Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla announce pregnancy, check out duo's post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : The rumour mill has been abuzz with pregnancy speculations surrounding Rubina Dilaik. And now finally on Saturday, she confirmed that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her recent vacation with Abhinav. In the pictures, Rubina is seen flaunting her baby bump in a black outfit.

"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️ welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post.

As soon as Rubina shared the news, fans and members of the television industry chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations ❤️," Himanshi Khurana commented.

"Awwww M crazy )... congratulations Mama to be ... you guys," actor Chetna Pande wrote.

"Awwwwww happy happy birthday what a lovely news this is . Love to both of you," actor Simple Kaul wrote.

Rubina and Abhinav recently marked their fifth wedding anniversary. In an Instagram post, Abhinav attributed the successful five years of their marriage to the blessings of Mahadev.

He wrote, "With the blessings of Mahadev its 5 years ! Same trek where i had planned on proposing her! #churdhar @rubinadilaik together, stronger, fitter & younger ! Oh BTW thats sunscreen on my beard."

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor