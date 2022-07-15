Ruchir Modi reacts after his father Lalit Modi finds love in Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi, the first chairman of Indian Premier League, made his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen social media official on Thursday night. He posted a set of pictures with the former beauty queen on Twitter as well as Instagram. He referred to Sushmita Sen as his "better half" in one his tweets and later clarified that they aren't married and that they are "just dating." "Not married - just dating each other," he wrote in a separate tweet. Meanwhile, Lalit's son in a exclusive interview with E-Times shared his views on his fathers new found love.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

“I prefer to refrain from commenting on personal family affairs but would always be happy to comment in relation to business or other matters,” Ruchir Modi, Lalit’s son, told ETimes. Ruchir (28) is one of Lalit’s two children, Aliya (29) being the other, and according to him the family was aware of the former IPL chairman’s relationship with the former Miss Universe. But they would not discuss the personal issues of other family members, as a matter of policy. “I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don’t comment on personal matters as a family policy,” Ruchir, who stays with his father in London, said. Aliya is married, Ruchir is single. Ruchir lost his mother Minal to cancer in December 2018. A management graduate from London, Ruchir studied in the American School in Mumbai, before moving to the UK with his parents in 2010.

