Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

Mumbai, May 18 Actor Ali Fazal's look from the upcoming action thriller film 'Kandahar' starring Gerard Butler has been unveiled.

In the first look poster, Ali can be seen sporting a rather rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of the desert.

Ali took to Instagram, where he shared the look and said: "Pulse pounding action apparently - An adrenaline ride made for the big screen .. here's a screen grab for some context. Cuz some serious action went down here in the desert. DIRT BIKIN' IT ON A KTM YES. Check out my new movie KANDAHAR. Only in theatres, MAY 26. North America. Rest of the world follows after."

The film is set for a release on May 26 in the U.S. The film was shot extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

