Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled
By IANS | Published: May 18, 2023 12:09 PM 2023-05-18T12:09:06+5:30 2023-05-18T12:20:09+5:30
Mumbai, May 18 Actor Ali Fazal's look from the upcoming action thriller film 'Kandahar' starring Gerard Butler has been unveiled.
In the first look poster, Ali can be seen sporting a rather rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of the desert.
Ali took to Instagram, where he shared the look and said: "Pulse pounding action apparently - An adrenaline ride made for the big screen .. here's a screen grab for some context. Cuz some serious action went down here in the desert. DIRT BIKIN' IT ON A KTM YES. Check out my new movie KANDAHAR. Only in theatres, MAY 26. North America. Rest of the world follows after."
The film is set for a release on May 26 in the U.S. The film was shot extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.
