Ruhi Singh extends her support to transgender community

Former Miss India and actress Ruhi Singh recently joined the fifth-anniversary celebration of the TWEET (Transgender Welfare Equity and Empowerment Trust) Foundation.TWEET Foundation, a registered body under the Mumbai Charity Commissioner led by seven trans activists, came into existence with an aim to serve the young trans movement in India and build an empowered, self-sufficient, and vibrant trans movement in India by providing the necessary care and consideration for the welfare of trans persons; their education, medical treatment, legal standing, and culture and social upliftment.

Speaking about her participation and sharing her experience from the event, Ruhi opened up and said, "I am delighted to be a part of this cause, and I extend my full support to them. I will be working a lot with them in the future too. I have always been an ardent supporter of human rights, and being an advocate of human rights, I believe everybody is equal and everybody has a right to live the way they want to. ”The community celebrated the milestone with sweets and danced their hearts out on the occasion. "All of us need to accept and celebrate life on earth, and there should be absolutely no discrimination of any kind towards anybody. Inclusion is the most important thing, and celebrating each other is of utmost importance. I'm very proud to be a part of this movement of love, acceptance and equality. #lgbtqindia #changebeginswithyou," concluded Ruhi. Ruhi Singh is a well-known face in the glamour world. She is known for her best works Mosagallu, Arjun And Anu, Runaway Lugaai, and Chakravyuh. Recently, the beauty queen won the Most Popular Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series Award for her show Runaway Lugaai at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards.