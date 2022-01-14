'Rust' shooting incident: Alec Baldwin yet to submit his phone to police despite search warrant

Despite a search warrant, actor Alec Baldwin has not handed his cell phone over to Santa Fe authorities investigating the fatal shooting during the filming of the movie 'Rust'.

On Thursday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on the matter, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The sheriff's office had its warrant approved on December 16 and stated that it had been in contact with Baldwin's lawyer to obtain consent to retrieve the phone on December 20. However, the phone has yet to be handed over, the sheriff's office concluded.

The statement comes days after Baldwin said he was complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly production shooting.

"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bullshit, that's a lie," he said in a video he posted to social media on January 8.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a prop-gun held by Baldwin went off on the set of 'Rust' on October 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

