Ryan Reynolds writes emotional note for 'Deadpool and Wolverine' co-star Robert Delaney’s late son

Los Angeles, Aug 20 Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds might be basking in the landslide success of his recently released superhero movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine', but he had to let the weight off his chest which was long overdue.

Ryan recently took to his Instagram, and dropped an array of pictures featuring his co-star Rob Delaney. He also penned a long note in the caption and shed light on Rob's different sides, and also expressed grief at the demise of Rob's son, who passed away in 2018.

He wrote, "Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (nee Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redefined the modern moose-knuckle - showing it can be chic and practical. And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being".

He further mentioned that there's more to Rob than people realise. He called him one of the most subversively funny people he has ever known.

Ryan continued, "He's a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, 'For Henry Delaney'. Henry was Rob's son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished 'Deadpool 2'. I've always kicked my own ass because I didn't place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of 'DP2'. If there's a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry's name in the credits of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen".

Ryan also shared that Rob has a vivid perspective on unimaginable grief. And he takes an unfiltered, look through myriad of shades at grief through his book, 'A Heart That Works'. It's an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry's passing revealed. I'm lucky to know Rob. And I'm lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone".

Meanwhile, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is breaking new records at the box-office as it also breathing life into Marvel Studios simultaneously.

Incidentally, Ryan's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is also muscling out at the box-office with his wife Blake Lively's film 'It Ends With Us'.

