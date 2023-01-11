S S Karthikeya cheers for Team 'RRR' for big win at Golden Globe Awards 2023

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya, is rooting for RRR to win big at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. This year the Golden Globe Awards are extra special for India with RRR bagging a nomination in Best Picture (Non-English language) and Best Song categories. Top contenders for the night also include 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis'.

Here we go!!! 🤞🤞🤞



From there to the #GoldenGlobes2023 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/lX2gokZTIx — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) January 10, 2023

The Golden Globes also honours the best in television and are voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Additionally, the film has also made it to BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) longlist in the Best Film (Non English) category. The BAFTA nominations will be announced on January 19 and the awards will take place on 19 February.RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. RRR, set in the 1920's, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

