S S Rajamouli finally breaks the silence on Alia and Ajay Devgan's short duration role, says "A role cannot be based on its length"

Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR created a sensation in the industry before being released, this big-budget movie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles. While Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan will also going to be part of the film. Many people are so excited to know the characters of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the film, and finally, the director broke silence on this, Rajamouli clarify that the Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan will appear as cameos in the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of Sita in the film.

SS Rajamouli said, "A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt. They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally, and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves."

He also said that Alia and Ajay Devgan are not chosen for attracting the Hindi language audience, he said "No, and I am very sure about it. When I made Makkhi or Baahubali, I never looked for actors to be from other languages to fill in some sort of economic conditions. But, it is always about actors fitting the characters convincingly and having personality traits that the characters demand and deserve."



On the same note, Rajamouli's directorial RRR is also all set to release in theaters on 7th January 2022