Saali Mohabbat OTT Release Date: Know When And Where to Watch Radhika Apte's Thriller Movie Online

Much-awaited and much-talked-film 'Saali Mohabbat' is finally coming to the audience. Instead of the theater, this film will be released directly on OTT. Fans are happy that they will be able to watch thrilling films at home. The film premiered recently at the 55th International Film Festival (IFFI). At that time, critics praised the film. The film also received a very good response at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

About Film

'Saali Mohabbat' is a film full of mystery, suspense and thriller. Its story is so compelling that once you start watching it, you will not be able to get up from your seat until the end. After a wait of almost a year, the release date of this film has been announced. The film 'Saali Mohabbat' will be streamed on the OTT platform Zee5 from December 12, 2025.

Bollywood's finest, including Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma, and Anurag Kashyap, star in the suspense thriller 'Saali Mohabbat'. Directed by Tisca Chopra and featuring Chahat Arora, Kusha Kapila, and Sharat Saxena, the film is produced by Manish Malhotra and Jyoti Deshpande.

Watch Trailer